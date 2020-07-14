1Collision Network, CSN Collision Centres Announce Merger 

July 13, 2020—The 1Collision Network and Canada-based CSN Collision Centres on Tuesday formally announced the merger of their business operations.

The 1Collision and CSN footprint now spans 240 locations throughout North America, with a combined network revenue of over $550 dollars (U.S.). Day-to-day operations in the U.S. and Canada will continue to be led by Jim Keller and Flavio Battilana (the COO of CSN Collision Centres), respectively, with Ryan Bruno overseeing both networks.

Both organizations were formed in the early 2000s.

"We believe we’ll be able to combine our strengths in terms of corporate level support through Insurance relationships, operations, marketing, vendor relations and business planning and extend that service and deliver more value on both sides of the border," said 1Collision President Jim Keller, via a joint press release.