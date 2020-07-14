MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

1Collision Network, CSN Collision Centres Announce Merger 

July 14, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS 1Collision auto Auto Industry body shops cars collision repair CSN Collision Centres

July 13, 2020—The 1Collision Network and Canada-based CSN Collision Centres on Tuesday formally announced the merger of their business operations. 

The 1Collision and CSN footprint now spans 240 locations throughout North America, with a combined network revenue of over $550 dollars (U.S.). Day-to-day operations in the U.S. and Canada will continue to be led by Jim Keller and Flavio Battilana (the COO of CSN Collision Centres), respectively, with Ryan Bruno overseeing both networks. 

Both organizations were formed in the early 2000s. 

"We believe we’ll be able to combine our strengths in terms of corporate level support through Insurance relationships, operations, marketing, vendor relations and business planning and extend that service and deliver more value on both sides of the border," said 1Collision President Jim Keller, via a joint press release. 

Related Articles

CSN Collision Centres Recognizes Shop of the Year

1Collision Network Announces Fourth Annual Conference

You must login or register in order to post a comment.