Ga. MSO Classic Collision Acquires Miami Shop

July 10, 2020—Classic Collision, LLC, an Atlanta-based MSO, announced late last week that it had acquired H&M Auto Body in Miami.

This marks Classic Collision's ninth south Florida location, and it now operates locations in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina. With the acquisition, H&M Auto Body will be known as Classic Collision Coral Gables and expands Classic Collision's coverage from Palm Beach and Broward county into the Miami area. H&M Auto Body has served the Miami Dade and Coral Gables communities for over 25 years.

In a press release Classic Collision officials mentioned that the MSO continues to hope to grow. Additionally, the MSO said that any shop operators looking to sell their business are encouraged to reach out by visiting classiccollision.net/join/.