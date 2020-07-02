MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

Business Groups Scrutinize USMCA

July 2, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS criticism NAFTA new rules United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement USMCA
globe

July 2, 2020—The new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) launches amid some criticism from business groups and government officials, reports Reuters.

According to the report, business groups within the deal applaud the deal, but said more work and flexibility was needed in the USMCA to overcome challenges including implementation of new labor and automotive rules, as the largest industry in the USMCA, automotive, will have difficulty complying with new, tighter content rules for vehicles and parts.

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement now includes tighter rules for autos, new protections for intellectual property, prohibitions against currency manipulation, and new rules on digital commerce that did not exist in the original North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Related Articles

USMCA Takes Effect July 1

Trump Signs USMCA Trade Deal

You must login or register in order to post a comment.