News

CCC Reports Increasing Industry Adoption of Parts eCommerce

June 30, 2020
June 30, 2020—The CCC Parts Network has experienced significant growth regarding the volume of electronic parts orders by collision repairers, increasing nearly 20 times over for years, and with daily live parts quotes from suppliers climbing from 12 million to 20 million year-over-year, according to a company press release. 

CCC on Tuesday noted the significant growth in the adoption of its parts eCommerce and marketing capabilities. CCC currently processes 24 million auto repair estimates and $13 billion in parts annually. 

Dealer participation in the CCC Parts Network has grown 50 percent year-over-year, and a majority of automakers now use CCC's promotional parts offering, the company noted in the press release. 




 

