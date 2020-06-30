MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0720Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secrets to Gaining Customers for Life

How to Take a Step Back from Work

Going the Extra Mile When Delivering a Car

Leave a Lasting Impression with Customers

The Merits of Measuring Net Promoter Score

SEMA Organizer: Show Must Go On

Snap Shop: Maurice & Son Auto Body

Tips for Generating Customer Engagement on Facebook

6 Tips for Asking Ideal Job Interview Questions

2020: A Year of Change

Improve Time Management

Get Your Team to Work for a Common Goal

News

OSHA Notes COVID-19 Mask Recommendations

June 30, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Auto Industry business cars collision repair OSHA

June 30, 2020—The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently answered frequently asked questions related to COVID-19 and the safety measures employers should provide for their staff. 

An online OSHA post addressed a wide array of questions pertaining to face coverings. One question in the post asked "If workers wear cloth face coverings, do employers still need to ensure social distancing measures in the workplace?" OSHA's response to that query: "Yes. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing measures." 

To find the full OSHA post, with several more questions and answers, click here

 

Related Articles

Report Notes COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on LOR 

NORTHEAST Event Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

You must login or register in order to post a comment.