OSHA Notes COVID-19 Mask Recommendations

June 30, 2020—The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently answered frequently asked questions related to COVID-19 and the safety measures employers should provide for their staff.

An online OSHA post addressed a wide array of questions pertaining to face coverings. One question in the post asked "If workers wear cloth face coverings, do employers still need to ensure social distancing measures in the workplace?" OSHA's response to that query: "Yes. Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for social distancing measures."

