The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

Syncron Names New CEO

June 25, 2020
June 25, 2020—Syncron, a provider of supply chain and manufacturing technology utilized by multiple OEMs, on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Friedrich Neumeyer as the company's new CEO.

Neumeyer is a former CEO at proALPHA, where he tripled revenue during his tenure. He'll officially join Syncron on Aug. 1. He'll succeed Anders Gruden, who is stepping down as CEO but will continue to serve in an advisory role.

Neumeyer has extensive experience leading enterprise software companies and a track record of driving transformative growth, according to a press release.

 

 

