Syncron Names New CEO

June 25, 2020—Syncron, a provider of supply chain and manufacturing technology utilized by multiple OEMs, on Thursday announced the appointment of Dr. Friedrich Neumeyer as the company's new CEO.

Neumeyer is a former CEO at proALPHA, where he tripled revenue during his tenure. He'll officially join Syncron on Aug. 1. He'll succeed Anders Gruden, who is stepping down as CEO but will continue to serve in an advisory role.

Neumeyer has extensive experience leading enterprise software companies and a track record of driving transformative growth, according to a press release.