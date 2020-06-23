2021 F-150 Lauded for New Technology, Features

MENU

June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020—The 2021 Ford F-150 is set to be unveiled fairly soon, and the high-selling truck could be critical for Ford's bottomline in the near future, as noted in an article by Drive.

The unveiling of the new pickup has arguably become all the more important after last year's Explorer launch featured delay issues, Drive noted.

While the F-150's predecessor had switched to an aluminum body, this year's unveiling will be centered on technology and interior upgrades, reportedly. Not only will the pickup feature creative touches like flat-folding seats, but it'll also feature a next-generation Sync system that now allows for over-the-air software updates, and a hybrid system that can serve as a mobile generator.

A fully electric version of the truck is also set to be displayed at some point in the not-too-distant future.

