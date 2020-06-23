How to Adapt in an Evolving Industry
June 23, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.
4 Execs Share a More Human Approach to Leadership, Post-Pandemic — Inc.
How leaders are pivoting their business strategy and putting their best leadership qualities forward.
Time’s Up for Toxic Workplaces — Harvard Business Review
Three ways to create an environment that doesn’t tolerate abuse.