How to Adapt in an Evolving Industry

June 23, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

4 Execs Share a More Human Approach to Leadership, Post-Pandemic — Inc.

How leaders are pivoting their business strategy and putting their best leadership qualities forward.

Time’s Up for Toxic Workplaces — Harvard Business Review

Three ways to create an environment that doesn’t tolerate abuse.