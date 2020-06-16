Fix Auto USA Adds Seven Locations 

June 16, 2020—Fix Auto USA on Monday announced the addition of seven new locations, expanding the brand's footprint in the western U.S. The locations expanded FUSA's footprint in the existing markets of Alaska, Arizona, California and Colorado.

Among the additions were:

Fix Auto Palm Springs (Palm Springs, Calif.), owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Henry and Gloria Arroyo, who also operate Fix Auto Cathedral City, Fix Auto Indio, and Fix Auto Palm Desert; all in the greater Coachella Valley market

Fix Auto Sierra Vista (Sierra Vista, Ariz.), owned and operated by Ian Morton, who also operates Fix Auto Tucson--Thoroughbred

Fix Auto Santa Clara East (Santa Clara, Calif.), owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Kien Dao and Grace Cheung; Kien previously was an Operating Partner at Fix Auto 17th Street (San Francisco)

Fix Auto South Anchorage (Anchorage, Ak.), owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Tony and Emelia (Mel) Stanley, who also operate five other franchise locations throughout Alaska

Fix Auto Lindon (Lindon, Utah), owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Eric and Lori Read

Fix Auto Riverton (Riverton, Utah), owned and operated by Justin Vincent and the Vincent family

"It's very exciting to enter our 12th state," said Fix Auto USA president Paul Gange, in a press release. "This continued expansion is fueled, largely, because we continue to attract and assemble operators who are: competitive, passionate, driven, and deeply engaged in their business, and who can deliver market-leading results time and time again."