MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0620Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Future Ain't What it Used to Be

Navigating the COVID-19 Pandemic

How I Work: Curt Bacon Body Shop

Numbers: The Value of Lean Processes

Rethinking Safe Business Practices Amid Pandemic

Streamline Supplement Ordering

The Keys to Leading with Your Best Self

Snap Shop: Custom Craft Auto

Breaking Down Driven Brands' Latest Acquisition

Keys to Streamlining Repair Processes

4 Keys for Improving Your Work Capture Ratio

Strap on Your Boots

News

Gerber Responds to Racist Incident in Seattle Market

June 15, 2020
Anna Zeck
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars collision repair Seattle

June 15, 2020—The Boyd Group further outlined its plans to take action after terminating multiple employees in its Seattle market last week after screenshotted images surfaced with team members on a virtual meeting that included a racist reference.

“It is with extreme sadness and disappointment that we are dealing with this incident. There is no question as a company, that we have zero tolerance for harassment, violence, and discrimination of any kind, including racism. Zero tolerance means that it is completely unacceptable. I can confirm to you that we have taken this seriously and our actions reflect this,” said Tim O’Day, president and CEO of the Boyd Group. 

The Boyd Group had diversity and inclusion, along with harassment and anti-racism, policies in place.

he Boyd Group further outlined the steps the company took to deal with the incident in a statement: 

“Our Senior leadership team immediately launched a thorough investigation of the incident Wednesday morning (June 10th) and concluded that there was a violation of the company’s zero-tolerance policy on race discrimination. In less than 18 hours, the individuals directly responsible for this incident were no longer employed at Gerber,” the statement read.

Gerber declined to provide information or details regarding the individuals involved in the incident. 

In order to quickly communicate the issue to our leaders in every market, Tim O’Day conducted an emergency mandatory teleconference call later Wednesday afternoon. He informed the team about the incident and, according to the statement, reiterated the organization's zero-tolerance policy.

O’Day concluded the meeting with the following statement: “I am committed to ensuring we as a company take the appropriate steps, including investing in additional training for our team, as well as enabling and supporting our team members to become more engaged in changing our local communities.” 

The Boyd Group said O’Day further addressed this issue and reinforced the company’s commitment to a more inclusive workplace with all Boyd Group employees. 

“While this incident involved a very small handful of employees in our organization, the Boyd Group is committed to doing more work in this area,” the statement read. “Meaningful measures will include training and supporting our entire workforce to become more active in diversity, inclusion and sensitivity in the immediate future.”

 

Anna zeck headshot

Anna Zeck is the editorial director at 10 Missions Media, where she oversees content creation for FenderBender, NOLN and Ratchet+Wrench magazines.

Recent Articles by Anna Zeck

Gerber Terminates Employees After Racist Photos Surface

Driven Brands' Outlook After Acquiring ABRA Franchise Shops

Related Articles

Gerber Terminates Employees After Racist Photos Surface

Employee Dies After Shop Incident in Conn.

I-CAR Responds to State Farm Comment Published in FenderBender

You must login or register in order to post a comment.