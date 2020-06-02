New F-150 Expected to have Hybrid Option

June 2, 2020—Ford will unveil its brand-new F-150 pickup on June 25. It's expected to have a plug-in hybrid powertrain option, though that might not be ready for the coming reveal date, reports Motor Trend.

The new model is expected to have some new detailing and interior updates as part of the reported $700 million refresh. Motor Trend reports that a plug-in hybrid and battery-electric options aren't off the table. But for this month's reveal, the truck is expected to be shown with its V-6, diesel V-6 and V-8 options.

Ford grabbed headlines a year ago in a staged demonstration, during which a fully electric F-150 prototype pulled a train down its tracks.

Image: Ford