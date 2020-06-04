How to Avoid Putting Your Loan Forgiveness at Risk 

June 4, 2020—California-based industry financial consultant Brad Mewes recently noted in an emailed press release ways in which shop owners can inadvertently put their loan forgiveness at risk. Mewes recently founded COVID19loans.org in an effort to help business owners like those operating body shops navigate the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mewes says business operators might be making financial oversight they're not even aware of, thus putting their loan forgiveness in jeopardy. For example:

He says shop operators will owe money when their loan is due if they use the loan amount for anything other than payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent, and utilities payments over the 8 weeks after getting the loan. You will also owe money if you do not maintain your staff. You will owe money for a reduction in any of your employees salary or wages.

Despite those factors, Mewes notes, he consistently finds "simple errors" that add up to between $15,000 and $70,000 in the first 60 minutes of working with business operators.

"Unfortunately when working with banks and government, simple is not always easy," Mewes says.