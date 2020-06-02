CCC Reports Spike in Photo Estimates, AI-Supported Claims 

June 1, 2020—Largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CCC Information Services recently reported the accelerated growth of photo estimates and AI-supported claims. In fact, photo-enabled estimates surpassed 3 million the company noted.

In total, photo estimates and AI-supported claims have expanded at a record pace, exceeding double-digit growth since the start of the year. CCC feels the rapid adoption of the digital technology "is in direct response to social distancing and work-from-home protocols initiated to combat COVID-19."

The company reports that the percentage of claims processed through CCC Quick Estimate, the company's mobile estimating software, more than doubled in the first four months of the year. CCC also noted a similar trend in estimate written using its Smart Estimate software.

Jason Verlen, CCC's senior vice president, product management, noted: "Our data, and the conversations we are having with customers, strongly suggests that this point in time will mark a digital revolution in claims. We're seeing every industry embracing new technologies, rethinking how they work, and focusing on personalizing experiences for their customers. The insurance industry is no different."