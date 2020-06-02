CIC Opts for Online Meeting in July

June 1, 2020—Due to continued restrictions for gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) will utilize an online meeting in July, marking the first virtual meeting in the organization's history.

The CIC meeting will be held on July 22-23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time via Zoom, with pre-registration required (those interested can register online, via this link). As with traditional CIC gatherings, multiple committees will make presentations, and attendees will have the opportunity to "raise their hand" virtually and speak during Q&A and open-mic sessions.

Organizer Jeff Hendler noted in a press release that the virtual meeting will give those that have been curious about attending a CIC meeting a chance to experience such a meeting without investing in travel.

CIC chairman Jeff Peevy added, "This health crisis is impacting the collision industry just as much as any other industry, and it's important we meet to continue our committee work."

Other topics that will be addressed during the July online event include but are not limited to:

the CIECA ADAS workflow

steering column inspection challenges

recruiting, educating and retaining the industry's workforce

To see the full meeting schedule or to sign up to attend, visit: www.ciclink.com.