ASE to Host Online Event on ADAS

May 27, 2020-On Friday, May 29, at 4 p.m. ET, the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) will host a free webinar titled "ADAS as it Affects Today's Automotive Service Industry.

Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems are impacting the industry at a growing rate, even for those facilities that don't directly repair such systems. Randy Briggs, of CARQUEST Technical Institute, will explore ADAS best practices and the analytic process used to solve those systems efficiently.

The webinar will also touch on how ADAS can be efficiently repaired using a strong foundational skill set. Topics covered will also include the state of technology in the industry.

Attendees will receive a certificate of completion for attending the session. To register for the online event, click here.