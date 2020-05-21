MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

Shop Floor Tools Cycle Time Management Running a Shop Tools Technology Operations Shop Life Solutions Innovations

Do You Have the Right Curing System?

May 21, 2020
Advertiser Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision center Curing Systems efficiency GFS Operations Paint Shop Refinish shop floor

REVO Accelerated Curing Systems use short wave infrared curing technology, which is able to penetrate multiple layers of fillers and coatings to heat the substrate underneath, curing from the inside out, offering the fastest curing time in the industry for both prep and paint processes.

The REVO Handheld is designed to quickly and easily repair small areas, soften glass seals, heat aluminum to repair aluminum-body vehicles, as well as remove dents, emblems, vinyl graphics and adhesives.

The REVO Spot is the ideal solution to quickly cure small, 3-by-3-foot areas. This mobile unit is also well suited for applications like aluminum repair, bumper repair and dent removal.

The REVO Rapid is designed for full panel repairs or body shops with space restrictions.

The REVO Speed is best suited for body shops that perform large volumes of average repairs on one to four panels and can accommodate all sizes of passenger vehicles including cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. For more information, or to download the training manuals, visit revocuring.com

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Advertiser Content

Sponsored By
Global Finishing Solutions

Side-load Systems for Efficient Collision Repair

Sponsored By
OEC

Increase Revenue, Decrease Cycle Time and Pursue Your Passion

Related Articles

Selecting the Right Equipment for Your Paint Shop

The Ideal Paint System for High Production Efficiency

You must login or register in order to post a comment.