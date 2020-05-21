Do You Have the Right Curing System?

REVO Accelerated Curing Systems use short wave infrared curing technology, which is able to penetrate multiple layers of fillers and coatings to heat the substrate underneath, curing from the inside out, offering the fastest curing time in the industry for both prep and paint processes.

The REVO Handheld is designed to quickly and easily repair small areas, soften glass seals, heat aluminum to repair aluminum-body vehicles, as well as remove dents, emblems, vinyl graphics and adhesives.

The REVO Spot is the ideal solution to quickly cure small, 3-by-3-foot areas. This mobile unit is also well suited for applications like aluminum repair, bumper repair and dent removal.

The REVO Rapid is designed for full panel repairs or body shops with space restrictions.

The REVO Speed is best suited for body shops that perform large volumes of average repairs on one to four panels and can accommodate all sizes of passenger vehicles including cars, trucks, minivans and SUVs. For more information, or to download the training manuals, visit revocuring.com.