Equip Your Shop for the Future of Collision Repairs

May 20, 2020—As a result of extended stay-at-home orders in some states and the global coronavirus pandemic, there's been a shift in the electric vehicle market. The debate today is on whether electric vehicle sales will decrease as a result of cheaper fuels or increase as people start seeing the ramifications of carbon emissions.

Along with disruptions in the electric vehicle market, ADAPT has been closely following how automakers are responding with announcements on advanced vehicle technology. BMW, for example, committed to producing more electric and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

In other news, Ford is rolling out over-the-air software updates to its electric Mustang Mach-E. General Motors announced its plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., will be powered by solar energy in two years. Don't miss out on ADAPT's next month's coverage as we dive into the major automakers and where they stand in terms of advanced vehicle development.

Strategies

Do You Have Space for the Future Car Repair?

The auto industry is closer and closer to what some call its heyday: the connected car changing how shops repair a vehicle. To prepare for the future of cars with ADAS calibrations and diagnostic repairs, shops need to think ahead in terms of space and equipment.

These U.S. Regions are Official Connected Vehicle Test Sites

In the realm of connected vehicles, there are three federal pilot programs that have been in the works for years and are now operating on the streets.

Vetting an Artificial Intelligence Company

We’ve all been hearing a lot about the application of AI computer vision solutions in auto claims. But when it comes down to actually getting involved, how should insurance carriers pick the best partner? Body shops and repair shops might be facing the same conundrum.