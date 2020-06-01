Primed for Productivity

MENU

How PPG has enhanced primer surfacer capabilities

There’s no doubt the primer surfacer plays a key role in a body shop’s ability to achieve quality refinish repairs. In that light, PPG has harnessed advanced technology to enhance their line of DELTRON® V-PRIME® surfacers with the aim of maximizing the throughput performance demands of high-production collision centers. The lineup includes a simple choice of two “high velocity” surfacers to meet any spot and panel repair needs.

DPS7500 V-Prime High Production Primer Surfacer is PPG’s latest advancement designed for maximum throughput when performing full to multi-panel repairs. It features a long pot life of 70-85 minutes at 70°F and air dries in 60-75 minutes before sanding.

For smaller spot repairs their Deltron system offers DPS3105 V-Prime Quick Prime Urethane Surfacer. This quick prime product needs only 30-45 minutes to air dry before sanding.

In addition to fast dry-to-sand times, both V-Prime surfacers offer outstanding film build and excellent resistance to shrinkage. They also dry glossy to act as a built-in guide coat. 

Preppers should appreciate how easy these surfacers are to apply and sand. Plus, there’s a time-saving option of applying these primers with just a roller—no need to use a spray gun.

V-Prime surfacers share common reducers and hardeners and can be applied over a wide range of properly prepared substrates including fiber glass, bare steel, galvanized steel and aluminum as well as over other PPG primers and surfacers.        

In addition to the Deltron refinish system, V-Prime surfacers are compatible with numerous PPG products, solvent and waterborne, and available across North America through our network of PPG distributors. More product information on PPG’s V-Prime surfacers is available here, and reccomended application procedures can be viewed here.

 

Written by Pete Ragone, PPG product manager, USCA

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

