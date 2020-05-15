MENU

News COVID-19

Volvo CEO: Pandemic to Accelerate Shift to EVs

May 15, 2020
No Comments
May 15, 2020—Volvo's CEO, Håkan Samuelsson, says COVID-19 will accelerate the shift to electric vehicles, reported Electrek.

He also told Electrek that any government's efforts to subsidize the auto industry's recovery should be based on supporting electric vehicles. Volvo plans to launch an all-electric car every year for the next five years. By 2025, Volvo wants all-electric vehicles to represent 50 percent of its global sales.

Another effect of the pandemic will be that online sales with remote delivery and service will replace traditional dealership showrooms.

To find more, extensive coverage on the shift to electric vehicles, check out FenderBender's sister brand, ADAPT.

