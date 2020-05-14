MENU

States Can Apply for Recall Information Funding

May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020—The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced states can apply for funding to help drivers learn about and repair open safety recalls. 

The grant program provides funds totaling $1.5 million for six states to notify consumers of open recalls during vehicle registration.  

The states will notify owners of vehicles with open recalls along with registration notices.  They will also provide a brief description of the defect, the nature of the recall, and information on getting it fixed immediately at the manufacturer’s authorized dealer. 

The program will be implemented for two years and then evaluated. 

