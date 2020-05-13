Ga. Updates Road Test Requirements

May 13, 2020—Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has updated the Governor's Executive Order for Road Test Waivers on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Department of Driver Services.

Recently, the governor waived the road test portion of the licensing process and about 20,000 teen drivers obtained their driver's license without taking the traditional road test.

Now, under the new order, the road test requires an appointment and passing of the modified road test.

According to CNN, the 20,000 drivers that have not taken the road test will need to complete one no later than September 30. The road test may be administered by examiners riding in the vehicle with the applicant during the test or by remote means.