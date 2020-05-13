Tesla to Reopen Factory Following Disputes

May 13, 2020—Following disputes with Alameda County, Tesla is officially allowed to open its Fremont factory in California if some changes are made, reported Electrek. The automaker could reopen next week.

Earlier this week, Tesla was restarting production at the factory despite contrary orders from the Alameda County.

Under the plan, the county will be working with the Fremont PD to make sure Tesla is adhering to physical distancing, and that agreed upon health and safety measures are in place.

Tesla will be able to restart production next week if the situation with COVID-19 doesn't worsen before then, according to the county.