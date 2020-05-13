MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

Tesla to Reopen Factory Following Disputes

May 13, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS automotive production COVID-19 Electric Car Fremont factory reopening stay-at-home orders tesla

May 13, 2020—Following disputes with Alameda County, Tesla is officially allowed to open its Fremont factory in California if some changes are made, reported Electrek. The automaker could reopen next week.

Earlier this week, Tesla was restarting production at the factory despite contrary orders from the Alameda County.

Under the plan, the county will be working with the Fremont PD to make sure Tesla is adhering to physical distancing, and that agreed upon health and safety measures are in place. 

Tesla will be able to restart production next week if the situation with COVID-19 doesn't worsen before then, according to the county. 

Related Articles

Tesla's Lost Days Due to Factory Injuries Increasing

Tesla Disputes Reports of Expansion Plans

You must login or register in order to post a comment.