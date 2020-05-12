This Week in Advanced Vehicle Technology News

May 12, 2020—Are you staying connected to ADAPT's news? This month, ADAPT is exploring how shop operators can prepare their shop for the rise of connected vehicles. A connected car is one that can communicate with other systems and its surroundings. Data is transferred between the car and its surroundings.

In other news, a vehicle-to-everything (V2X) lab in Detroit earned accreditation to provide OEMS and tier 1 and 2 suppliers with EMC, radio frequency, and V2X testing.

Ford also recently released autonomous vehicle data to help spur research. While other companies have released self-driving data before, Ford is the first to release data from multiple vehicles.

And, as some stay-at-home orders are lifted, companies are gradually reopening. Waymo, for instance, has resumed self-driving testing in Arizona. Waymo employees will wear face masks in facilities and vehicles, except when driving alone.

Strategies

ADAPT Podcast: COVID-19, Connectivity and Transportation Disruption

Editorial Director Anna Zeck and CCC industry analyst Susanna Gotsch talk transportation trends, COVID-19 and how all of those topics circle back to the repair shop.

Breaking Down the Smart City

Will you be left out of a customer repair loop? When a vehicle is connected wirelessly in a smart city, it can send notice to the OEMs, first responders and find data on which body shop is available for repairs.

A Wireless WiFi Shop Solution

Did you know that there is a difference in WiFi connections for a business versus a home network? The type of network can seriously impact your business' security.