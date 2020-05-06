Allstate Likely to Provide Insurance Rebate

May 6, 2020—Allstate is likely to grant another auto insurance rebate due to reduced driving during the coronavirus, reported Reuters.

Tom Wilson, Allstate's chief executive officer, told Reuters that a second round of rebates would reflect reduced driving in specific geographies.

People are driving more than they were in mid-April but driving is still approximately 30 to 40 percent less than it was before the pandemic.

Allstate said on April 6 it would return more than $600 million in premiums to customers.