MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News COVID-19

Carolinas Collision Association Pledges to Raise Over $250K

May 5, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry Carolinas Collision Association cars collision repair CREF equipment product donations program budgets technical programs Tools

May 5, 2020—The Carolinas Collision Association pledged to raise over $250,000 in in-kind, product donations for the state's technical programs over the summer, according to a Collision Repair Education Foundation press release.

These donations, tax-deductible through CREF, include spare parts (fenders, bumper covers, etc), tools, equipment, paint, consumables, and other types of items that will assist instructors who face limiting program budgets. Donations will be collected and organized over the summer to then be distributed to the collision programs when they return for the fall school semester.

While collision repair shops may not be able to spare money for donations during COVID-19, they might be able to help donate needed items.

Industry members interested in joining the Carolinas Collision Association and CREF in supporting North Carolina and South Carolina high school and college collision programs can contact Carolinas Collision Association executive director Josh Kent at oregon.josh.kent@gmail.com or Collision Repair Education Foundation director of development Brandon Eckenrode at Brandon.Eckenrode@ed‑foundation.org

 

Related Articles

N.C., S.C., Collision Repair Associations Combine

Ed. Foundation Partners with Mont. Collision Repair Association

Washington Independent Collision Repairer's Association Joins SCRS

You must login or register in order to post a comment.