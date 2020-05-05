Carolinas Collision Association Pledges to Raise Over $250K

May 5, 2020—The Carolinas Collision Association pledged to raise over $250,000 in in-kind, product donations for the state's technical programs over the summer, according to a Collision Repair Education Foundation press release.

These donations, tax-deductible through CREF, include spare parts (fenders, bumper covers, etc), tools, equipment, paint, consumables, and other types of items that will assist instructors who face limiting program budgets. Donations will be collected and organized over the summer to then be distributed to the collision programs when they return for the fall school semester.

While collision repair shops may not be able to spare money for donations during COVID-19, they might be able to help donate needed items.

Industry members interested in joining the Carolinas Collision Association and CREF in supporting North Carolina and South Carolina high school and college collision programs can contact Carolinas Collision Association executive director Josh Kent at oregon.josh.kent@gmail.com or Collision Repair Education Foundation director of development Brandon Eckenrode at Brandon.Eckenrode@ed‑ foundation.org.