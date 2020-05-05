MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0520Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Mary Hanrahan

How to Motivate Your Team

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Using Rental Vehicles to Survive Slow Times

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

How to Prepare for ADAS Repairs

Mindset Shift

How to Capitalize on Coronavirus-related Loan Options

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

How to Guide a Shop Through Tragedy

Lead With Hope

How to Rebound from Natural Disasters

News

GM Air Bags Pass Safety Examination

May 5, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS air bag air bag defect auto Auto Industry car crash cars general motors GM NHTSA private crash investigator sensors in passenger seats

May 5, 2020—U.S. auto safety investigators conducted a probe over six years that found no air bag defects in older General Motor (GM) vehicles, per The Detroit Free Press.

A private crash investigator filed a petition in 2013 that alleged the sensors in the passenger seats unintentionally turn off the air bags moments before a crash. According to the report, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) denied the petition.

The safety agency checked fatal crashes involving older Impalas and similar GM vehicles in which passenger air bags didn't inflate. It found that the rate of failed air bag deployment was slightly lower than comparable vehicles.

The petition came at a time when GM was under greater scrutiny by the agency after it admitted knowing about a deadly ignition switch problem in some of its older small cars for more than a decade before recalling them, according to The Detroit Free Press.

 

 

Related Articles

GM Accused of Not Replacing Defective Air Bags

Air Bag Requirement Removed from Hawaii Safety Inspections

You must login or register in order to post a comment.