Ford Expects $5B in Q2 Losses

April 29, 2020—Ford lost $2 billion in the first quarter and warned investors that number will likely get larger, according to a report by CNBC.

The number is expected to top $5 billion during the second quarter. During the second quarter, the automaker plans to execute a phased reopening of domestic plants beginning as early as next month.

As of last Friday, the company had $35 billion in cash after paying its suppliers and, according to the report, that number is enough to get the company through the end of the year without any production.