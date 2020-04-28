MENU

CIECAst Webinar to Focus on ADAS Calibrations

April 28, 2020
April 28, 2020—The next CIECAst webinar will cover ADAS calibrations and feature Brent Johnson, director of global product management for collision at Chief Collision Technology.

The webinar will take place May 19 at 11 am CT.

Johnson will discuss the importance of providing a foundation for proper repairs and ADAS calibration procedures. He will also share best practices for repair record keeping and documentation.

Depending on the manufacturer, the repair may require a dynamic calibration (drive around) or a static calibration (using targets).

 

