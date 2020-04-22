MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News

Tornado Disrupts Automaker Parts Supply Chain

April 22, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto part disruption in parts supply FCA ford parts supply tornado Toyota transfer case

April 22, 2020—A tornado caused roof and interior damage at a BorgWarner factory in Seneca, South Carolina and has left Ford, Toyota and FCA wondering when operations will return to normal, reported The Detroit Free Press.

According to the report,the three automakers count on the Auburn Hills-based parts supplier for an essential car part used in the Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150, Super Duty trucks, Expedition, Explorer, Transit van, Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Aviator. The companies need a transfer case from the facility.

A transfer case is part of the vehicle's four-wheel drive system.

Currently, there are no updates on when the plant will resume operations.

 

Related Articles

UAW Strike Slows Parts Supply Chain

Axalta Names New Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer

Bosch Warns Coronavirus Could Impact Supply Chain

You must login or register in order to post a comment.