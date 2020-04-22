Tornado Disrupts Automaker Parts Supply Chain

April 22, 2020—A tornado caused roof and interior damage at a BorgWarner factory in Seneca, South Carolina and has left Ford, Toyota and FCA wondering when operations will return to normal, reported The Detroit Free Press.

According to the report,the three automakers count on the Auburn Hills-based parts supplier for an essential car part used in the Ram 1500, Toyota Tundra and Ford F-150, Super Duty trucks, Expedition, Explorer, Transit van, Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Aviator. The companies need a transfer case from the facility.

A transfer case is part of the vehicle's four-wheel drive system.

Currently, there are no updates on when the plant will resume operations.