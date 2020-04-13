MENU

News

New Ford F-150, Ranger Trucks Recalled

April 13, 2020
April 13, 2020—Over 50,000 Ford F-150 and Ranger trucks are being recalled, reported Consumer Reports.

The trucks are being recalled because a part in the shifter assembly assembly may have been improperly installed. It would allow the shifter to move into a position that's different than the one displayed on the dashboard.

According to the report, drivers may notice a warning on the dashboard display or a warning chime. In addition, the vehicle may not start. Only vehicles with 10-speed automatic transmissions are included in the recall.

 

