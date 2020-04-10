MENU

VW Furloughs Entire Workforce at Tenn. Plant

April 10, 2020
April 10, 2020—Volkswagen said it will furlough its production and maintenance workforces at its Chattanooga plant in Tennessee, reported CNET.

While its not clear when production will resume, the automaker said the furlough will not last longer than four weeks.

VW will continue to pay health care benefits for each employee. In addition, each will still receive their quarterly bonuses as well as a monthly bonus for March as scheduled. 

For any VW workers working remotely, they will not be part of the furloughs. However, the automaker will make each take one vacation day.

