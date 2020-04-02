Tips for Effective Marketing During COVID-19 Outbreak

April 2, 2020—When a culture movement occurs like the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important for brands to address the issue with a sense of tact, mindful marketing and empathy, reported Inc.

The first step for a brand to consider is what is currently running or in the pipeline, including pre-scheduled content that is set to launch soon. During this audit, consider the following:

Determine what to pause right now

Consider what to pivot or prioritize

Take a closer look at visuals as well to make sure they don't include crowds or promote touching. And, don't try to capitalize on the crisis, according to the report.