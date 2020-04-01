MENU

News

Toyota Cars Recalled for Automatic Stop-Start Feature

April 1, 2020
April 1, 2020—New Toyota Highlander SUVs are being recalled because they may stall while driving and potentially cause a crash, reported Consumer Reports.

About 38,000 vehicles are being recalled to fix the vehicle's automatic stop-start feature. The feature can shut off the engine when the car is not moving in order to save fuel. Now, the feature might shut off while the car is being driven.

So far, there have been reports of eight incidents in which the car has stalled while driving.

To fix the problem, Toyota dealers will perform an update to the vehicle’s engine management software.

