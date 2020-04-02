MENU

Financial Assistance Business Tracker Created

April 2, 2020
KEYWORDS applying for loans business loans COVID-19 financial assistance government resource guide small businesses

April 2, 2020—To help businesses during the COVID-19 virus outbreak, governments are making moves to help businesses. Inc compiled resources for businesses in every state that it will update accordingly.

On Tuesday, the federal government released the Paycheck Protection Program that can help small businesses apply for loans quickly starting April 3. Not only did the federal government announce a resource for businesses, local state governments have as well. For example, California Governor Gavin Newsom has delayed the deadline for California's small businesses to file their state tax returns to July 1.

Here's a rundown of programs available as of Wednesday, April 1.

 

