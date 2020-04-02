Auto Sales Down Nearly 40 Percent in March

April 2, 2020—As of Wednesday, 25 states have enacted partial or full bans on automotive sales and U.S. auto sales for the month of March are expected to have decreased by about 40 percent, reported CNBC.

March is typically one of the best months of the year for automakers.

In addition to sales, automakers across the country have shut down assembly operations due to COVID-19 and enacted emergency plans to save cash.

If stay-at-home orders are lifted, there is a chance for rapid recovery for the automotive industry, according to the report.