MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News COVID-19

Auto Sales Down Nearly 40 Percent in March

April 2, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry Auto Sales bans on automotive sales cars coronavirus decline in auto sales stay-at-home

April 2, 2020—As of Wednesday, 25 states have enacted partial or full bans on automotive sales and U.S. auto sales for the month of March are expected to have decreased by about 40 percent, reported CNBC.

March is typically one of the best months of the year for automakers.

In addition to sales, automakers across the country have shut down assembly operations due to COVID-19 and enacted emergency plans to save cash.

If stay-at-home orders are lifted, there is a chance for rapid recovery for the automotive industry, according to the report.

 

Related Articles

Report: Auto Sales Largely Rebound in March

Despite Record Incentives, US Auto Sales Down Slightly for Month

You must login or register in order to post a comment.