3M Doubles Production of N95 Masks

March 26, 2020—3M has in two months doubled global production of N95 masks to about 100 million a month in response to the spread of the COVID-19 virus, reported Bloomberg.

The company plans to push production to 2 billion in a year.

3M has sent 500,000 respirators to Seattle and New York City, according to the report. The company plans to work with Ford to produce powered air purifying respirators, waist-mounted devices that blow air into helmets that shield wearers.

When worn properly, the N95 mask blocks 95 percent of airborne particles from entering a wearer's nose and mouth.