News

Automakers to Produce Ventilators for COVID-19 Patients

March 23, 2020
March 23, 2020—President Donald Trump said Sunday that Ford, General Motors  and Tesla had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by Reuters.

Last week, the UK government approached automakers to determine if their production lines could help produce medical equipment during this time.

At that time, the NHS was said to have only around 5,000 ventilators at its disposal.

