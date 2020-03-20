Tesla Suspends Production at US Plant

March 20, 2020—Tesla will suspend production at its San Francisco Bay Area vehicle factory on March 24, according to a report by Reuters.

The announcement ends a standoff with California authorities over concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Operations at Tesla's Nevada battery plant will reportedly continue.

The decision to suspend production at the Fremont, Calif., plant comes as Tesla ramps up production of its Model Y sport utility vehicle at the factory. Demand for the Model Y is expected to be higher than for all of Tesla’s other models combined.