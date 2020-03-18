Staying on Top of Training During Challenging Times

The COVID-19 virus has caused schools, restaurants and bars to close across the U.S. and the globe. It’s been declared a global pandemic, which has caused fear and uncertainty.

A report from The Wall Street Journal announced dealerships in Europe are starting to close their doors.

So, it’s a good time to start preparing for all possibilities of work, including work that uses social distancing. In response to the events, some organizations have announced plans to provide online training so shops do not fall behind or lose certifications.

The Universal Technical Institute (UTI) announced that while it will assess the situation and continue to make decisions for the well-being of its staff and students, it will be using the company’s website, www.uti.edu, and www.uti.edu/covid-19, to provide updates.

When it comes to training for your shop, here are ways that can be done remotely:

Resources for Online Training

Many training companies offer online training resources.

Kyle Holt, president of S/P2, says shop operators will need to plan ahead for the type of internet and WiFi available to their staff. While he says it is rarer than it used to be, there are people without access to the internet at home or have limited access to the internet. Maybe the technician only has internet access via a mobile device.

So, if shop operators look to supplement downtime and social distancing with online training, they should take into account which companies offer mobile-friendly services along with computer services.

S/P2

S/P2 offers online training courses for automotive service, collision repair and refinish, heavy duty/diesel and welding technicians.

Automotive Management Institute

The AMI offers online courses for the wiTECH Diagnostic system.

Hunter

Hunter Engineering offers Hunter University, an online self-study program for technicians and industry professionals for training on alignments, tire service, and road force balancing techniques.

ALLDATA

In 2012, ALLDATA launched an online training site for collision repairers and automotive technicians. It started with the ALLDATA Training Garage. The site offers resources like color wiring diagrams and OEM diagrams.

Snap-On

The diagnostic tool and repair company offers training videos for every tool at no charge.

Advance Auto Parts

Technicians can access the Carquest Technical Institute (CTI) and Worldpac Training Institute (WTI) to access classes on diesel, hybrid, diagnostics, management and more.

Tenneco

Tenneco's eLearning platform helps tire dealers, general repair shops and other businesses enhance employee training opportunities. The Service Solutions eLearning curriculum includes more than 25 interactive courses focused on vehicle inspection and diagnostic techniques as well as customer communication skills.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products has been offering training for over a decade and offers on-demand training. The company has a library of videos on its YouTube channel, PTSOnlineTraining. The company offers courses on fuel, ignition, diesel, electrical, HVAC and more.

“For career and technical programs, many students are being forced to go to remote learning and I think that’s going to cause a really strained ripple in auto service, collision and diesel industries when you have to put your hands on a car to learn,” Holt says.

EDITOR'S NOTE: If you work for a company that would like to note additional, similar resources that are available to the industry, please email FenderBender associate editor Kelly Beaton, at kbeaton@10missions.com.