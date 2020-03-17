CCC Report Notes Car Companies' Struggles with Level 5 AVs

March 17, 2020—CCC on Tuesday released the Crash Course 2020 report, which covers the future of personal transportation including AI, ADAS, driverless vehicles, data access, digital consumers and quality repairs.

Key themes covered in CCC's Crash Course 2020 include:

– Despite advancements in vehicle design, crash worthiness, and crash avoidance technologies, millions of people in the U.S. are injured in accidents each year. Driving and impact data can power advancements in post-collision safety experiences and insurance casualty claims. Next wave technology – Nobody can predict the future, but we can prepare for it. Technologies once considered futuristic are now being utilized broadly, creating a new foundation for innovation and differentiation.

According to the Crash Course 2020 report, in 2019, many of the technology and car companies working on the development of autonomous vehicles (AV) acknowledged publicly just how difficult the development of a fully autonomous (Level 5) vehicle truly is.

Today it’s estimated that the companies developing autonomous vehicle technology have developed 80 percent of needed technology to put self-driving vehicles into routine use; but the remaining 20 percent (referred to as ‘corner cases’) that could reliably anticipate what other drivers, pedestrians and cyclists are going to do is much more difficult.

And, the report shows that trip data tells the industry why crashes occur. On-board telematics devices capture information — such as speed, hard braking, cornering — and other behaviors that numerous studies show correlate to higher accident rates.