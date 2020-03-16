Hyundai Relaunches Job-Loss Protection Program

March 16, 2020—Hyundai has reinstated its Assurance Job-Loss Protection program.

Hyundai will make up to six months of payments for new owners who lose their jobs and have purchased or leased their vehicle between March 14 to April 30, 2020 through Hyundai Capital.

For select new purchases through April 30 financed by Hyundai Capital, Hyundai is deferring payments for 90 days at the customer's request.

