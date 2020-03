March 9, 2020—Hyundai is recalling approximately 207,000 Sonatas for a potential fuel leak and fire risk, according to an article from Consumer Reports.

A fuel line may develop a small crack over time because of heat in the engine compartment. If the line leaks gasoline, there's a risk of fire. Hyundai says drivers may be able to smell fuel if there's a leak.

Dealerships and owners will be notified of the recall in April.