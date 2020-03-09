MENU

Auto Glass Claims Spike in Fla.

March 9, 2020
auto glass auto glass claims fraudster insurance National Insurance Crime Bureau

March 9, 2020—Florida is ranked second in the U.S. for auto glass claims, according to National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Auto glass claims have increased 52 percent over the last five years in Florida.

Fraudsters continue to target Florida, as they look to take advantage of policyholders by convincing them they need a windshield repair or replacement – when they might not, according to the report. Some glass repair companies bill for services and never actually replace the windshield, or often replace windshields that do not have damage.

Despite reports of fraudsters, adding glass repairs to a body shop can potentially increase cash flow. Concho Collision and Auto Glass is one shop that ventured into the space. 

 

