BASF Unveils Honoree in Best Painter Contest

March 4, 2020—BASF selected the best painter at this year's North American Finals for the R-M Best Painter Contest. The event was held in Whitehouse, Ohio from Feb. 26-27.

Jeffrey Naugle, a paint technician for Glass and Sons Collision in Reading, Pa., took home first-place honors. A panel of industry experts judged contestants during the competition on two main categories:

Digital competency and fast productive solutions- leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process

leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process Safety and sustainability- demonstration of best safety practices and sustainable processes, including use of the R-M Onyx HD Waterborne system

Each technician competed for high scores in categories including repair processes, timing, material consumption and quality of repair. They also needed to pass a color tint skills test proving their understanding of how making changes to original formulas can cause color shifts.

Members of the panel included BASF technical experts and guest judges Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs and KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop.