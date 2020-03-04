MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

BASF Unveils Honoree in Best Painter Contest

March 4, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry BASF best painter contest Body Shop cars collsiion repair Jeffrey Naugle R-M Best Painter Contest refinish competition

March 4, 2020—BASF selected the best painter at this year's North American Finals for the R-M Best Painter Contest. The event was held in Whitehouse, Ohio from Feb. 26-27.

Jeffrey Naugle, a paint technician for Glass and Sons Collision in Reading, Pa., took home first-place honors. A panel of industry experts judged contestants during the competition on two main categories:

  • Digital competency and fast productive solutions- leveraging UV technology during the damage repair process
  • Safety and sustainability- demonstration of best safety practices and sustainable processes, including use of the R-M Onyx HD Waterborne system

Each technician competed for high scores in categories including repair processes, timing, material consumption and quality of repair. They also needed to pass a color tint skills test proving their understanding of how making changes to original formulas can cause color shifts.

Members of the panel included BASF technical experts and guest judges Jonathan Goolsby of Goolsby Customs and KC Mathieu of KC’s Paint Shop.

Related Articles

BASF Announces Best Painter Contest

VeriFacts Unveils ACE, March Taylor Award Honorees

BASF Supports Young Painters as Global WorldSkills Competition Sponsor

You must login or register in order to post a comment.