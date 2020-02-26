MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0220Digital EditionOnline Edition

How to Ensure Your Shop's Spot on the Map

Snap Shop: Fix Auto Silverdale

Learning to Accommodate for ADAS Repairs

Numbers: The Value of 3-D Measuring Systems

The Value of Venturing Outside Your Comfort Zone

Taking Your Website to the Next Level

Paying Hard Work Forward

How I Work: Corey and Charlotte Liss

Determining When Firing is Unavoidable

Q&A: Analyzing Updated SBA Standards

Building a Better Hiring Process

Don't Fear Your Biggest Goals

News

Officials Halt Self-Driving Buses 

February 26, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto autonomous vehicle shuttle cars EasyMile National Highway Traffic Safety Administration passenger falls out of car self-driving shuttle

Feb. 26, 2020—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has suspended operation of battery-powered buses by EasyMile in 10 U.S. states, reported Reuters

The suspension followed an incident in which a passenger fell from a seat in Columbus, Ohio last week while the shuttle was driving 7 miles per hour “and made an emergency stop as it is programmed to do for safety.”

The company said the vehicles were still allowed on U.S. roads, but cannot carry passengers, while the NHTSA is performing its review. A human operator rides aboard the shuttle and has access to driving controls.

 

 

Related Articles

Uber Halts Self-Driving Tests After Vehicle Kills Pedestrian

NHTSA Halts Self-Driving Shuttle Test in Fla.

You must login or register in order to post a comment.