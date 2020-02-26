Officials Halt Self-Driving Buses 

Feb. 26, 2020—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has suspended operation of battery-powered buses by EasyMile in 10 U.S. states, reported Reuters.

The suspension followed an incident in which a passenger fell from a seat in Columbus, Ohio last week while the shuttle was driving 7 miles per hour “and made an emergency stop as it is programmed to do for safety.”

The company said the vehicles were still allowed on U.S. roads, but cannot carry passengers, while the NHTSA is performing its review. A human operator rides aboard the shuttle and has access to driving controls.