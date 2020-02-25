CARSTAR Shops Surprising Customers with Free Repairs
Feb. 25, 2020—CARSTAR locations across the U.S. and Canada have been surprising customers at the time of their vehicle return by footing the bill to celebrate #FREERepairFebruary.
Customers who are paying for their repairs out of pocket will receive these free repairs.
Participating CARSTAR locations who awarded a free repair in their facility this February includes:
- CARSTAR Alan Conner Collision Center
- CARSTAR Autobody Resurrection
- CARSTAR Barrhaven
- CARSTAR Champion
- CARSTAR Collingwood
- CARSTAR Concord
- CARSTAR Don & Ron’s Auto Body Repair
- CARSTAR Gapsch
- CARSTAR High River
- CARSTAR La Habra Collision & Glass Center
- CARSTAR Mansfield
- CARSTAR Maryville
- CARSTAR Mount Forest
- CARSTAR Quality Assured Norgate
- CARSTAR Scola
- CARSTAR Sydney