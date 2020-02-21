Improve Employee Retention

Feb. 22, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their production management, marketing tactics and leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business-building material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Want to Keep Your Best Workers From Quitting? Start Practicing This Daily Habit – Inc

If employees don't receive the recognition they desire, they may be headed for the door. A lack of recognition is the third-most common reason employees choose to leave their employers.

How to Reach Employees Who Aren't Getting Your Message – Forbes

All too often, leaders feel as if they’re sending smoke signals into a black hole while receiving little or no response from employees.

Every Leader Needs to Navigate These 7 Tensions – Harvard Business Review

Are you an expert or a learner? A tactician or a visionary?