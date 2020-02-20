MENU

News

GM Upgrades App for Charging EVs

February 20, 2020
Feb. 20, 2020—General Motors is making enhancements to Energy Assist, a standard feature available in the myChevrolet mobile app for Bolt EV owners.

Energy Assist is integrated with data from the vehicle, which enables intelligent planning and precise charge time predictions. It currently enables Bolt EV owners to plan and manage their routes more effectively, and locate available charging stations.

The changes include, but are not limited to, the follow:

  • GM is now displaying dynamic data from charging networks EVgo and ChargePoint within Energy Assist, so Bolt EV owners can have a more seamless charging experience.
  • At eligible charging stations, owners can now link their EVgo account to activate and pay for charging sessions from the OEM's app.
  • Energy Assist provides Bolt EV owners access to all Bolt EV-compatible charging station locations, regardless of the charge point operator. 

