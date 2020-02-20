GM Upgrades App for Charging EVs

Feb. 20, 2020—General Motors is making enhancements to Energy Assist, a standard feature available in the myChevrolet mobile app for Bolt EV owners.

Energy Assist is integrated with data from the vehicle, which enables intelligent planning and precise charge time predictions. It currently enables Bolt EV owners to plan and manage their routes more effectively, and locate available charging stations.

The changes include, but are not limited to, the follow: