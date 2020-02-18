MENU

News

Paint Company Roberlo to Present at Expo Cesvi Mexico

February 18, 2020
Feb. 18, 2020—Paint manufacturer Roberlo is scheduled to participate in the Expo Cesvi Mexico, with its base solvent line, Dicrom. The expo is set to take place February 20-22 in Mexico City. 

At the event, Roberlo will exhibit body work-related products such as Unix 450 and Global 600 clear coats, the sealant for wet and wet applications, Multyseal, Govafit abrasive paper, and Robtape masking tape. 

Additionally, Roberlo will be part of the demonstration program on Friday, at 5:45 p.m. local time. Visitors to the event will be able to verify the quality of Dicrom, which was recently certified and approved as a top base solvent line by the Cesvi Mexico organization. 

To learn more about Roberlo, which was founded in 1968, visit roberlo.com

 

