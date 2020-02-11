MENU

News

Report: Shops Struggle to Stay Up-to-Date on Diagnostics

February 11, 2020
Feb. 11, 2020—IMR, an automotive market research company since 1975, recently released a report on the top challenges for collision repairers and technicians in 2020.

Shop owners and technicians reported that for 2020, they see some of their biggest challenges as finding time for hands-on training, staying up-to-date with diagnostic advancements and vehicle technology, and finding qualified and motivated technicians to work in the shop.

Of shop owners who said that staying up-to-date with vehicle diagnostic technology was a major concern, only 18 percent of shops with one to three bays agreed, compared to 37.1 percent of shops with four to seven bays. 38.3 percent of shops with eight or more bays also said that this was a major challenge.

Close to 30 percent of shop owners said that finding high quality technicians who are reliable and knowledgeable is another challenge. Additionally, 17.5 percent of shop owners said that they face challenges in finding technicians with the in-demand skills needed to service all types of vehicles.

 

  

